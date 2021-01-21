€18 Million Gudja Flyover Project Begins To ‘Ease The Life Of Many People’

An €18 million investment has been announced as part of a major flyover project in Gudja, which started work this week.

As part of the project, a multi-level flyover connecting Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Safi is set to be built alongside an upgrade to the Gudja roundabout and two new tunnels to “improve access” to the Airport and Freeport.

Speaking on site, Transport Minister Ian Borg said the investment would “ease the life of many people, especially those who travel from here on a daily basis and get stuck in traffic”.

“The priority of this government is always the safety of the people,” he said. “Thus, with the new flyover, we have seen that both travel time will be reduced since traffic will be drastically cut and further the risk of accidents will be reduced.”

Borg said the new structures would lead to less emissions in Malta due to less traffic as well as the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable modes of transport through more walkways, improved public transport amenities and safer cycle paths.