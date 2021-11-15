€20 Million Fund Launched To Support Frontier Technology Start-Ups 

His new project, Ikigai Ventures, is a Luxembourg-based seed-stage venture capital firm that will be looking to support innovative ideas in Malta and abroad.

Pulis is a local entrepreneur and the founder of the Sigma igaming summit who has nurtured a wealth of knowledge and contacts within the tech industry over the years.

A €20 million fund held by Eman Pulis’ Ikigai Ventures will be aiming to support frontier technology start-ups from next year.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Pulis said the firm will be focused on supporting ventures in betting, esports, fintech, AI and other frontier technology – all sectors that are expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

“Thanks to our conferences, I’ve been blessed with a worldwide network of hyper-successful investors, entrepreneurs, and legal minds, most of whom are interested in joining this fund in some capacity,” Pulis told the Times.

Start-ups have been approaching him for guidance for years, Pulis said, adding that he believed the firm had a promising future ahead of it.

Over half of the funding, Pulis said, had already been committed with funds expected to start being disbursed in the first quarter of next year.

The firm’s partners include leading European tech founders and investors, as well as experienced capitalists and industry experts, all of whom will meet in Malta once a year for the fund’s annual general meeting.

