€20 Million Motorsport Race Track With A Dedicated Circuit Announced For Ħal Far
Motorsport enthusiasts, rejoice: a long-awaited dedicated motorsport race track has been announced by the government.
A National Centre for Motorsport in Ħal Far will consist of a €20 million investment aimed at building a dedicated circuit for racers, as well as ramp up existing services for drag racing and karting.
Sports Minister Clifton Grima made the announcement minutes ago.
The project was designed by German experts in consultation with the Malta Motorsport Federation.
Prime Minister Robert Abela hailed the new track, saying: “we wanted to go for something professional that won’t cause inconvenience for local residents”.
“The motorsport community has waited long enough. It’s time to go for the big investment,” he said.
The race track will be built in a zone in Ħal Far that is already being used for motorsports. Abela emphasised that no ODZ land would be affected by this development.
