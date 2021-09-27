€20 Million Motorsport Race Track With A Dedicated Circuit Announced For Ħal Far

Motorsport enthusiasts, rejoice: a long-awaited dedicated motorsport race track has been announced by the government.

A National Centre for Motorsport in Ħal Far will consist of a €20 million investment aimed at building a dedicated circuit for racers, as well as ramp up existing services for drag racing and karting.

Sports Minister Clifton Grima made the announcement minutes ago.

The project was designed by German experts in consultation with the Malta Motorsport Federation.