€3 Million Awarded To Man Hit By Drunk Driver In Sliema In Damning Indictment Against Maltese Authorities

A 70-year-old man run over in Malta in 2019 in a drunk-driving incident has been awarded €3 million in damages, with his lawyer issuing a damning indictment of the inaction of Maltese authorities on the issue.

David Cooley was run over in Sliema at 1am on 5th April 2019 by a Maltese national, who is a former notary. He suffered multiple fractures and a severe brain injury, and was at points at risk of dying.

His lawyer, Dan Wall, had some strong words for the Maltese authorities, lambasting them for failing to charge the driver even though he was five times over the legal limit.

Maltese authorities have not even contacted Cooley since he left Mater Dei Hospital.

Cooley took an unnamed Maltese insurance company to court since only expenses were covered rather than general damages for suffering.

Cooley, who remains in community hospital, spent more than a year in rehabilitation and was kept from seeing his family and friends because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge in Ireland’s High Court agreed with the claim, adding that the case raised serious questions about the civil and criminal justice system in Malta, particularly since it is an EU member state.

