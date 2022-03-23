€50,000 Cash And 1kg Cocaine Found In Ħal Far And Msida Raids
Investigations from Malta’s Anti-Drug Squad have led to the arrest of three persons in connection with the trafficking of illegal drugs.
The first suspect was a 51-year-old Italian man using a building in Ħal Far to traffic drugs, Malta’s police have said. The arrest comes after officers followed and apprehended the man in Marsaxlokk on Monday, finding €10,000 in cash on his person.
Police then followed up with a search in his Ħal Far building, and found a little less than 1kg of drugs suspected to be cocaine along with another €40,000.
Police then engaged in another raid, this time in a private residence in Msida.
It led to the arrest of two other persons, a 49-year-old man from the Dominican Republic and a 24-year-old Spanish woman.
On site, they seized various objects in relation to the manufacture of cocaine.
All three persons are expected to appear in court today before Magistrate Monica Vella at 3 pm.
Investigations are being led by inspectors Mark Mercieca, Marshall Mallia and Kieth Mallan, and are currently ongoing.
