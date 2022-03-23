€50,000 Cash And 1kg Cocaine Found In Ħal Far And Msida Raids

Investigations from Malta’s Anti-Drug Squad have led to the arrest of three persons in connection with the trafficking of illegal drugs. The first suspect was a 51-year-old Italian man using a building in Ħal Far to traffic drugs, Malta’s police have said. The arrest comes after officers followed and apprehended the man in Marsaxlokk on Monday, finding €10,000 in cash on his person.

Police then followed up with a search in his Ħal Far building, and found a little less than 1kg of drugs suspected to be cocaine along with another €40,000. Police then engaged in another raid, this time in a private residence in Msida. It led to the arrest of two other persons, a 49-year-old man from the Dominican Republic and a 24-year-old Spanish woman.