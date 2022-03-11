€500,000 Project To See Wied Speranza In Mosta Renewed And Made Hiker-Friendly
A €500,000 project to regenerate Wied Speranza, Mosta, has been announced. And it would see the valley cleaned up from illegally dumped waste, if not also restoring the ecosystem whilst working on the reuse of rainwater.
The works also include a walkway for visitors and hikers alike, and the restoration of rural structures, rubble walls, stone bridges, and fountains located in the valley.
This was announced by the Minister for Energy, Enterprise, and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli during a visit to the area together with the General Manager of Parks Malta, Adrian Attard.
The cleanup and rehabilitation will also offer safer access to hikers; with the natural paths made more accessible in general.
“Parks Malta has started the administrative work involved on Wied Speranza, starting from the Speranza Chapel to the San Pawl tal-Qlegħja Chapel. This work includes clearing material, removing invasive trees, and planting native plants and shrubs,” Minister Dalli said.
Malta experiences long months of high temperatures and a lack of rainfall. It is therefore essential to carry out the necessary works on rainwater conservation.
This project is part of a larger Life IP River Basin Management Plan project. One born of an eight-year plan that forms part of a project that could see 12 waterfalls set up in Malta and Gozo.
Over a distance of about 16 km, this natural dam starts from Dingli, passes through San Pawl tal-Qlejgħa, Wied Speranza, Wied il-Għasel, Wied Santa Katarina to Wied Għajn Rihana and continues down to Salini.
