€500,000 Project To See Wied Speranza In Mosta Renewed And Made Hiker-Friendly

A €500,000 project to regenerate Wied Speranza, Mosta, has been announced. And it would see the valley cleaned up from illegally dumped waste, if not also restoring the ecosystem whilst working on the reuse of rainwater.

The works also include a walkway for visitors and hikers alike, and the restoration of rural structures, rubble walls, stone bridges, and fountains located in the valley.

This was announced by the Minister for Energy, Enterprise, and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli during a visit to the area together with the General Manager of Parks Malta, Adrian Attard.