€750,000 Worth Of Cannabis Confiscated From Marsaskala Fishing Boat Following Weeks Of Investigation

At least 55kg of cannabis has been confiscated by police during a raid on a Marsaskala fishing boat berthing in Malta following weeks of surveillance and investigation.

Three Italian men have also been arrested. All three are Maltese residents, and are aged 34, 35 and 54.

Police said they estimate the find to be worth €750,000.

The cannabis was found in plastic bags hidden within six larger cloth bags, stored in various spots throughout the boat.