€81,000 Awarded To Maltese Worker Who Lost Finger In Workplace Accident

A worker who lost his finger in a workplace accident has been awarded €81,000 in compensation.

A judgement was issued earlier today by Judge Lawrence Mintoff, who decreed that the company was 85% responsible for the accident, which happened on 16tth April 2015.

The case has been a long time running, first kicking off in April 2018. The plaintiff, Lawrence Camilleri, had injured his hand while working on site.

Today, the court ruled that the company must pay adequate compensation to Camilleri, which is calculated according to his salary and the extent of his injuries.

Lawyers Charlene Grima and Carina Nagiah represented Camilleri.

