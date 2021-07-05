Early Lessons At University Of Malta Should Be Online For Good To Combat Parking Woes, Minister Proposes
Early-morning and late-afternoon lessons at the University of Malta should be accessible online for good as a means to reduce the institution’s notorious parking problems, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has proposed.
During a recent interview with Lovin Malta’s Chris Peregin about MIMCOL’s economic vision for Malta, Schembri remarked how all education moved online following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while he admitted that fully online education isn’t sustainable for young children, he said it can be permanently mainstreamed among tertiary students.
“Should we consider models for university whereby at least some lectures are online?” he asked.
“Should lectures before 9am or lectures after 4pm be online?”
“When I was a student and had a lecture at 9am, I had to be there at 7am to find parking and I think we’ve all experienced this. This is besides the traffic caused by thousands of people all traveling to the same location at the same time.”
“I think this is the way we must think. The pandemic has accelerated some developments and we shouldn’t scrap all we did.”
MIMCOL’s official document to build a ‘future-proof’ Malta makes brief reference to online learning at higher education institutions.
“COVID-19 has also shown Malta’s ability to transfer its higher education learning online. We will capitalise on this by targeting individuals wishing to pursue their academic studies with Malta’s higher education institutions.”