Early Lessons At University Of Malta Should Be Online For Good To Combat Parking Woes, Minister Proposes 

Early-morning and late-afternoon lessons at the University of Malta should be accessible online for good as a means to reduce the institution’s notorious parking problems, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has proposed.

During a recent interview with Lovin Malta’s Chris Peregin about MIMCOL’s economic vision for Malta, Schembri remarked how all education moved online following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while he admitted that fully online education isn’t sustainable for young children, he said it can be permanently mainstreamed among tertiary students.

“Should we consider models for university whereby at least some lectures are online?” he asked.

“Should lectures before 9am or lectures after 4pm be online?”