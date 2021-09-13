Early Removal From FATF Greylist Unlikely, As Government Presents Plan To Address Concerns 

The Maltese government has presented the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with a plan to address anti-money laundering shortcomings in order for the country to be removed from the watchdog’s increased supervision grey list.

The Times of Malta reported this morning that the plan was presented to the FATF during an online meeting on Thursday.

The paper cited government sources who said that despite the plan being presented, it was unlikely that Malta would get off the grey list before 2023. The plan gives no immediate timeline for achieving its various aims.

Malta was placed on the FATF’s grey list in June, following two years of assessments, during which several concerns about it’s ability to seriously clamp down on money laundering and terrorist financing were raised.