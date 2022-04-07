د . إAEDSRر . س

Easter’s Not Ruined: Malta’s Kinder Eggs Are Still Safe To Eat

For those that might be worried that they will not be getting their Kinder Easter egg this year, fear no more.

Malta’s official importer has confirmed with Lovin Malta that the brand’s beloved Easter Eggs are completely unrelated to the current “voluntary recall” of products.

In fact, it seems like the only product affected in Malta is the Schoko Bons, with all other Ferrero products not being affected.

 

This comes following a health notice which was released in order to advise Maltese people not to purchase Kinder’s Schoko Bons, due to a Salmonella warning.

“46g and 125g packs of Kinder Schoko-Bons must not be consumed due to the possibility of contamination with Salmonella,” the Superintendent of Public Health said.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected].

