eCabs Launches Ambitious Plan To Go 100% Green By 2025

One of Malta’s favourite cab and mobility companies has just launched an ambitious project – running an entire fleet of green vehicles in Malta by 2025.

The electrification process has already begun, with the launch of a number of fully electric vehicles including models from KIA, Hyundai and Citroen that join the existing hybrid vehicles in the eCabs fleet.

The announcement was made by eCabs CEO Matthew Bezzina alongside Energy and Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli.

“The project to electrify our whole fleet and install all the required infrastructure will mean a significant investment by eCabs, which does require equal commitment from Government to ensure that the infrastructure to support electric mobility be implemented. This support given to this vision is welcome and encouraging,” Bezzina said.

For her part, Dalli welcomed this investment as a “strong signal by the private sector” that wants to be part of the Government’s vision to decarbonise the economy by 2050. These targets are in line for European Union targets for the entire bloc to be carbon neutral by 2050.

“The private sector will find the Government on its side in its transition towards a more sustainable economy. My ministry, together with other government entities, is working hard on a holistic strategy that will help encourage the take up of zero and low-emission vehicles,” Dalli said.