Ecstasy May Have Contaminated Moët Champagne, Malta’s Health Authorities Warn

A health warning has been put out over a batch of champagne potentially contaminated with MDMA, more commonly known as the party drug ecstasy.

Malta’s Environmental Health Directorate said that information received through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed following “intoxications in other member states” has led them to issue a warning over the possible presence of MDMA in bottles of ‘Moët & Chandon Impérial Ice 3l’ champagne that are sold online from private individuals.

“There are currently no incidents reported in Malta however the Environmental Health Directorate is closely monitoring the situation.”

“It is believed that these bottles were tempered with as the corks do not correspond to the initial corks, and the bottles may also been completely emptied of champagne and then filled with pure liquid MDMA,” authorities said.

“We kindly ask consumers who have purchased this product online to not consume such product.”

The three litre bottles in question feature lot number “LAJ7QAB6780004”.