Education Minister Justyne Caruana Has Been Admitted To Mater Dei Hospital

Education Minister Justyne Caruana has suddenly been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital.

It is unknown what ailment is afflicting the minister, though it is believed to be serious enough to warrant her being taken to hospital.

Lovin Malta reached out to the Education Ministry to confirm what Caruana is suffering from, but no answer was forthcoming at time of publishing.

The minister has recently come under criticism after giving her alleged footballer friend Daniel Bogdanovic a cushy €5,000 a month job for a few months.

This is a developing story.

