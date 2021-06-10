Edward De Bono, ‘One Of Malta’s Greatest Minds’, Dies at 88

Maltese ‘brain thinking’ pioneer Edward De Bono, renowned worldwide for his theories on lateral and creative thinking, has died at the age of 88.

Born in Valletta in 1933, De Bono studied medicine at the University of Malta before gaining a scholarship to read an MA in psychology and physiology at Oxford University, and later obtaining a PhD in medicine from the University of Cambridge.

He is best known for his theories on creativity and planning, coining the term ‘lateral thinking’ to describe a method of thinking outside the box.

De Bono published his first book ‘The Use Of Lateral Thinking’ in 1967 and went on to publish several more, with his ideas sought out by some of the world’s biggest corporations, such as Siemens, Nokia, Shell and Goldman Sachs.

In 1998, the global consultancy firm Accenture chose De Bono as one of the 50 most influential business thinkers.

In Malta, he helped set up the Edward de Bono Institute for Creative Thinking and Innovation in 1992, and only last year was chosen by the Education Ministry to chair a think tank to develop proposals for the education system in the wake of COVID-19.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Dr Edward de Bono, 88, the originator of the term Lateral Thinking has passed away peacefully,” a post on his website reads.

“Edward de Bono lived an extraordinary life, inspiring, encouraging and enabling us to be better and more creative thinkers.

“He wrote in his book The Mechanism of Mind ‘A memory is what is left when something happens and does not completely unhappen.’ May the memory of Edward live on and inspire many future generations.”

RIP