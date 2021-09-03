Edward Scicluna Defends Record As Finance Minister Following Pilatus Bank Charges 

Former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has defended his record as the country’s finance minister, insisting he had never defended the now-shuttered Pilatus Bank.

In comments to the Times of Malta the day after the bank and one of its officials were charged with money laundering, Scicluna pointed to the fact that the Financial Investigations Analysis Unit (FIAU) had benefited from a significant increase in funding and resources during his tenure.

Scicluna was Malta’s finance minister between 2013 and 2020, when he resigned from Parliament to take up the role of governor of the Central Bank.

Scicluna insisted that he had never defended the bank during his time as minister. The bank was closed in 2018, despite serious money laundering concerns having been raised by the FIAU back in 2016.