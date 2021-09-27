Edward Scicluna Loses Libel Case Against Simon Busuttil Over Money Laundering Tweet

Former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has lost a libel case he had filed against former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

Scicluna had filed a defamation case against Busuttil after the latter publicly urged Scicluna, then Malta’s Finance Minister, to resign because he was “embroiled in a money laundering investigation”.

“As a eurozone country we cannot afford to have a Finance Minister embroiled in a money laundering investigation. For the sake of our country, Edward Scicluna must go now, at least until he clears his name,” Busuttil had said in a tweet.