Edward Scicluna Loses Libel Case Against Simon Busuttil Over Money Laundering Tweet
Former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has lost a libel case he had filed against former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.
Scicluna had filed a defamation case against Busuttil after the latter publicly urged Scicluna, then Malta’s Finance Minister, to resign because he was “embroiled in a money laundering investigation”.
“As a eurozone country we cannot afford to have a Finance Minister embroiled in a money laundering investigation. For the sake of our country, Edward Scicluna must go now, at least until he clears his name,” Busuttil had said in a tweet.
The allegation was made after an inquiry was launched into the privatisation of three public hospitals, which the Finance Minister signed off.
The inquiry also investigated the role of former Economy Minister Chris Cardona, and former Health Minister Konrad Mizzi.
Scicluna had insisted that his ministry was not involved in the deal.
While Lovin Malta has not yet seen the judgment, the Times reported that the case was dismissed by Magistrate Rachel Montebello this morning.
Scicluna resigned his post as Finance Minister at the end of 2020 and was immediately appointed Central Bank governor.
