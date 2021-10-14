Edward Zammit Lewis Intervenes To Help Law Students Facing Major Elective Unit Headache 

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has announced he has made contact with the Dean of the Faculty of Law to resolve a problem caused by the Faculty limiting the number of students who can sit for certain subjects.

“After having spoken with him, I can state that Faculty shall be looking into the urgent matter without undue delay,” Zammit Lewis said.

“Students’ dignity remains important and I look forward to a positive decision being taken in the interest of the students and their academic aspirations.”