Edward Zammit Lewis Intervenes To Help Law Students Facing Major Elective Unit Headache
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has announced he has made contact with the Dean of the Faculty of Law to resolve a problem caused by the Faculty limiting the number of students who can sit for certain subjects.
“After having spoken with him, I can state that Faculty shall be looking into the urgent matter without undue delay,” Zammit Lewis said.
“Students’ dignity remains important and I look forward to a positive decision being taken in the interest of the students and their academic aspirations.”
“Solidarity with all the students, good luck for the upcoming academic year. We look forward to having you in the Law Courts and practicing law in the near future.”
The Faculty of Law recently informed Masters of Advocacy students that some elective study units will have a capping (or numerus clausus) of 25 students.
As around 150 students attend the course and numerous clauses elective attendees are selected on a first-come-first-served basis, students stand a real risk of missing out on their desired subject if they’re too late to register.
Students were originally supposed to register for their elective units on Monday afternoon but it was delayed to this morning after students discovered that an administrative error resulted in some people getting accepted on Monday morning.
Several students decided to camp on campus overnight to ensure they’re first in line for their desired study units.
