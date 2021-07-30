Edward Zammit Lewis Is Minister Who Mocked ’Stupid Labour Voters’ In Yorgen Fenech Messages, Court Application Reveals

Edward Zammit Lewis is the minister who mocked “stupid labour voters” in messages to Yorgen Fenech, a judicial complaint against MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi for referring to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect’s mobile phone messages in parliament leaked to Lovin Malta has revealed.

In the application, Fenech points to a statement Azzopardi gave in parliament on 30th June 2021, claiming that he quoted verbatim a conversation between Fenech and Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. Azzopardi did not name the minister during the address.

The messages, which were shared in the court application, detail conversations between Fenech and Zammit Lewis between January 2019 and August 2019.

At the time, Fenech was already known to be the owner of 17 Black but was yet to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

“I’m proud to know you,” Zammit Lewis told Fenech in a conversation in April 2019.

In a separate conversation just a few days later, Zammit Lewis refers to a humiliating incident, criticising the “political incompetence” of persons within his political circle.

“They’re all children and posers… but that is what the stupid Labour voter wants,” he said.

“History will judge me,” he insisted.

The conversations continued up until August with Zammit Lewis even thanking Fenech at a point for “always believing in [him]”.

“I give you a hug and wish you the best my friend, I loved it so much,” Fenech said at the time.