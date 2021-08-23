Edward Zammit Lewis Turned To Yorgen Fenech To Get Jobs For His Supporters

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis would occasionally turn to businessman Yorgen Fenech for jobs for his supporters, with the latest offer coming as recently as September 2019, according to media reports.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and charged with having masterminded the plot to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia. He denies the charges.

According a report in the Times of Malta, exchanges between the minister and the murder suspect indicate that Zammit Lewis would occasionally be offered or ask Fenech for jobs for his supporters.

In the most recent exchange from September 2019, Fenech offered to give jobs to supporters of Zammit Lewis shortly after he had returned to Cabinet as Foreign Minister.

The paper reported that the minister would ask Fenech for help with jobs for his supporters from as early as 2014, back when he was still Tourism Minister.