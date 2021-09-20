‘Effective Treatment Shouldn’t Depend On Charity’: PN Outlines 13 Proposals For Cancer Patients 

With this in mind, the PN has put forward a set of proposals which it believes will improve the overall quality of care given to Maltese cancer patients.

“Charity is a noble and priceless gesture but unfortunately cancer treatment has come to disproportionately depend on the non-governmental goodwill and initiatives, often leading to needless despair and inefficiency in the care provided,” the party said.

Individuals diagnosed with cancer shouldn’t have to depend on charity to ensure they can maintain a decent quality of life, the Nationalist Party said today, as it put forward 12 proposals on beefing up the country’s cancer treatment framework.,

In order to ensure better treatment, the PN said the government should increase the number of medicines available through the government formulary while also allocating the necessary financing to offer, without charge, medicines approved by the European medicines authority.

The PN is also proposing the setting up of a drug fund to help purchase other medicines which can’t be provided for free, as well as widening the access to supportive medicines to mitigate the side effects from cancer drugs.

A number of proposals were also put forward with the intention of improving preventative care, including screen programmes, which the party is saying should be open to individuals of all ages and which should eventually reach the entire population. Furthermore, it proposed “strategic investment in genetic screening and a shift to using an MR Linear Accelerator – equipment for more effective radiotherapy.

Recognising the need to support patients’ families and loved ones, the PN is also suggesting the setting up a 24-hour walk-in clinic that can offer immediate assistance to patients and their families, as well as the introduction of ambulatory chemotherapy and a system allowing patients to receive treatment at home.

The party also pledged a Clinical Research Unit while developing bilateral agreements with foreign countries to offer high-quality care to patients.

What do you make of these proposals?