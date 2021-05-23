Eight People Dead After Horrific Cable Car Accident Near Lake Maggiore, Italy

A cable car accident in Italy is believed to have led to the deaths of eight people

The accident occurred today near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, reports are indicating, with local emergency services saying the accident happened on a cable car transporting passengers from the resort town of Stresa in the Piedmost region of the country.

It is unknown who was on the cable car as of yet, though two children have been rushed to hospital following the accident.

Air helicopter emergency services as well as alpine rescue services are currently responding to the accident.