Eight People Dead After Horrific Cable Car Accident Near Lake Maggiore, Italy
A cable car accident in Italy is believed to have led to the deaths of eight people
The accident occurred today near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, reports are indicating, with local emergency services saying the accident happened on a cable car transporting passengers from the resort town of Stresa in the Piedmost region of the country.
It is unknown who was on the cable car as of yet, though two children have been rushed to hospital following the accident.
Air helicopter emergency services as well as alpine rescue services are currently responding to the accident.
🔴 #Verbania #23maggio, caduta una cabina della funivia che collega Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone. Risultano persone decedute, il bilancio è provvisorio. Squadre #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro. Sul posto l’elicottero del reparto volo di Varese [13:50 #23maggio] pic.twitter.com/y4SnbDNNjz
— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) May 23, 2021
The cable car ride typically takes around 20 minutes and raising passenger 1,4901m above sea level.
Rescue services shared an image from the accident site on social media, showing the remains of the cable car near a wooded area.
