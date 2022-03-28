Eight People Hospitalised After Carcading Truck Crash In Marsa

Eight people have been hospitalised following a carcading truck crashing into other vehicles in a main Marsa road yesterday.

Footage of the incident, first revealed by Lovin Malta, showed a large truck featuring a ‘Team Żabbar Partit Laburista’ banner displayed, drove into a vehicle in front of it which then slammed into another vehicle in Aldo Moro Road, Marsa, yesterday around 2pm.

As a consequence of the impact, eight people – seven of them women between the ages of 20 and 32 and one man aged 24 – were hurt and taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

One woman was certified with grievous injuries.

One pregnant woman was also briefly hospitalised as a precaution, but she was not injured.