Eighteen-Year-Old Siġġiewi Woman Injured Following Early Morning Glass Attack In St Julians

An 18-year-old woman was left injured after an altercation in St Julians early Sunday morning.

The argument involved two 18-year-old women, one living in Siġġiewi, the other living in Pembroke.

During the fight, which occurred inside an unnamed establishment in Triq Santu Wistin, St Julians at around 2.15am, a glass was allegedly used, police have confirmed.

Following the fight, the Siġġiewi youth was taken to a local clinic for medical treatment where she was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

It is unknown what exactly led to the fight, or whether the other woman was injured, though investigations by District Police are still ongoing.

