‘El Chapo Ta’ Malta’ Given Bail After Two Years In Custody

A man accused of being a drug kingpin has been released on bail after spending two years in preventative custody.

31-year-old Jordan Azzpardi, who would go by the nickname El Chapo Ta’ Malta, is being accused of running a drug distribution network, facing 15 charges which includes trafficking heroin and cocaine.

He had been held in Corradino Correctional Facility since 2019 after being arrested.

He’s been released against a personal guarantee of €150,000 and a third party guarantee of €50,000. He’s also had to hand in his passport and cannot go near the coast or airport. He also cannot communicate with any of the prosecution’s witnesses and needs to sign a daily bail book as well as observe a curfew.

Azzopardi’s girlfriend is also facing similar charges.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Joe Giglio are appearing for Azzopardi.