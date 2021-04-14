د . إAEDSRر . س

Elderly Man At Risk Of Dying After Being Hit By A Car In Qormi

A 79-year-old man from Qormi is at risk of dying after he was hit by a car earlier today.

The incident happened at around 4.15pm on Triq San Bastjan in Qormi when the elderly man was hit by a Kia Avella driven by a 31-year-old man who is also from Qormi.

A medical team and ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the elderly man to Mater Dei Hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

