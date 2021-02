A 69-year-old motorcyclist from Siġġiewi has been hospitalised after colliding with a car in Żebbuġ.

Police said the accident happened at 5.50pm this evening in Triq L-Imdina. The victim, who is currently being treatment in hospital, collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by a 32-year-old from Fgura.

The condition of the 69-year-old is as of yet unknown.

Investigations are underway.