Elderly Woman Killed While Crossing The Road Identified As Former Qrendi Primary School Caretaker

An 81-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car while crossing the road has been identified as Luiga Magro, a former caretaker at Qrendi Primary School.

Known by Qrendin as Ġiġa, the elderly woman was struck while crossing Triq it-Tempesta, in the Maqluba area at around 8am this morning.

After her identity was revealed, many took to social media to pay their condolences to the former caretaker, with some reminiscing about the time they spent with her at school.

Minister for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing Julia Farrugia Portelli paid her respects to the former caretaker.

“Rest in peace Ġiġa. The janitors we loved for so many years were a part of our childhood at Qrendi School,” she said.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Fund Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi also took to social media to offer his condolences.

“I am very sorry to hear the news of Luiga Magro, better known among Qrendin as Ġiġa. I express my solidarity and sorry for this loss,” he said.

Others took to the comment sections on social media posts to offer their condolences and thank Ġiġa for being an important part of their childhood at Qrendi Primary School.

“What a pity. She took so much care of us in primary school. God bless,” someone said.

Rest in peace