د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Elderly Woman’s Life At Risk After Nasty Car Crash Along Swieqi Coast Road 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Police have confirmed that a 76-year-old woman is in danger of dying after she was involved in a collision between two cars at the start of the Coast Road in Swieqi. 

The woman, who lives in Swieqi, was a passenger in a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 70-year-old man from Pieta’. 

At around 9:30am in Triq Sant’ Andrija, the Vitz crashed into a Fiat 500 that was driven by a 30-year-old woman from Żurrieq.

While both drivers and all their other passengers escaped with slight injuries, the 76-year-old was rushed to hospital, where she was certified as having suffered life-threatening injuries.

READ NEXT: Former AG Peter Grech Defends His Record: ‘I Never Failed To Take Action On Any Crime That Showed A Reasonable Chance Of Conviction’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK