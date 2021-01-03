Elderly Woman’s Life At Risk After Nasty Car Crash Along Swieqi Coast Road
Police have confirmed that a 76-year-old woman is in danger of dying after she was involved in a collision between two cars at the start of the Coast Road in Swieqi.
The woman, who lives in Swieqi, was a passenger in a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 70-year-old man from Pieta’.
At around 9:30am in Triq Sant’ Andrija, the Vitz crashed into a Fiat 500 that was driven by a 30-year-old woman from Żurrieq.
While both drivers and all their other passengers escaped with slight injuries, the 76-year-old was rushed to hospital, where she was certified as having suffered life-threatening injuries.