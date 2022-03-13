18-Year-Old Student Addresses PN Rally: ‘I Want To See The Maltese Live Not Exist’

18-year-old student Martina Micallef opened the floor during the PN mass rally at Kordin on Sunday, igniting the crowd with the delivery of her impassioned speech.

“I am a girl of 18 years, a student of medicine facing obstacles because, like many, I’m a woman in a world dominated by men. But I am here because this Party is one that believes in youth.”

“I wasn’t comfortable being here, but when we have a party who is ready to help us, I couldn’t stand aside!”

Micallef appealed to Malta’s youths to rise and take the ‘hard decision’ that Malta is set to face in the coming days, on the day of the general election, urging them to do so because they are not ‘Moħħ ir-riħ (absent-minded)’ as many in the country believe them to be.

Micallef’s earliest memory, she states, goes back to the days of the Libya crisis, and how then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi was able to take the hard decisions moving forward.

“I knew that there were families involved. I never wanted to see people go through such hardships ever again. I was terrorized.”

“That’s when I understood the ability of Lawrence Gonzi: the man who did not shy away from taking the hard decisions in favour of humanity.”

“Today we have a crisis in our own continent, and our own Prime Minister keeps telling us to stay calm and that Malta will be ok. Int Bis Serjeta‘ (are you serious), Prime Minister?”