18-Year-Old Student Addresses PN Rally: ‘I Want To See The Maltese Live Not Exist’
18-year-old student Martina Micallef opened the floor during the PN mass rally at Kordin on Sunday, igniting the crowd with the delivery of her impassioned speech.
“I am a girl of 18 years, a student of medicine facing obstacles because, like many, I’m a woman in a world dominated by men. But I am here because this Party is one that believes in youth.”
“I wasn’t comfortable being here, but when we have a party who is ready to help us, I couldn’t stand aside!”
Micallef appealed to Malta’s youths to rise and take the ‘hard decision’ that Malta is set to face in the coming days, on the day of the general election, urging them to do so because they are not ‘Moħħ ir-riħ (absent-minded)’ as many in the country believe them to be.
Micallef’s earliest memory, she states, goes back to the days of the Libya crisis, and how then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi was able to take the hard decisions moving forward.
“I knew that there were families involved. I never wanted to see people go through such hardships ever again. I was terrorized.”
“That’s when I understood the ability of Lawrence Gonzi: the man who did not shy away from taking the hard decisions in favour of humanity.”
“Today we have a crisis in our own continent, and our own Prime Minister keeps telling us to stay calm and that Malta will be ok. Int Bis Serjeta‘ (are you serious), Prime Minister?”
“What a difference from those who are ready to affront the problems and find solutions for them, as opposed to alienating the people,” she added, insisting that politics shouldn’t be about easing the people’s minds, but about making the hard decisions.
Moments later she appealed to the harsh living of those in dire social situations, addressing the Prime Minister openly.
“How can you understand what goes through the mind of one who lives in his own garage? Of those who have to scrape together what little they have to make ends meet, and share it with his entire family for them to keep going forward?” She said, to resounding applause.
“I want to see malta live. Truly live. To have people buy their dream homes and live a life worth living, not simply exist!”
“I want the best future for Malta,” she added. “So don’t be afraid to be a part of this change!”
What do you make of this?