2006 Local Plans Must Change: ADPD Pledges To ’Save Malta’ With Localities Given Referendum Over ODZ Development
ADPD has launched its manifesto and features some proposals which target an absolute reform of the local plans implemented in 2006 under the Nationalist government.
The party, back then just AD, has been endorsing the changes since the plans were issued.
“Local plans approved 15 years ago need to be updated regularly. In many instances, even redesigned altogether,” it wrote.
The Party has also proposed additional powers be given to Local Councils to use local referenda to approve any projects set up outside Development Zones, unless they are projects of national necessity which require the approval of Parliament.
The local plans were a subject of controversy at the time, with many campaigning against their viability, and the toll they would take on the Maltese environment, despite a bipartite agreement to see it done.
“It is crucial to scrap the approved 2006 plans. We will keep saying it until the last minute in an attempt to save our land from unnecessary development.”
In the past years, Government ministers have regularly justified controversial developments by pointing to the changes implemented in 2006, completely ignoring the fact that they are the only ones who are in a position to reverse those changes.
“Too much land has been allocated towards development. We have an obligation to see that this is discontinued.”
The party maintained that the small size of the country does not allow for the ambitious projects the government keeps piling upon it, referencing many recent applications – also of some contention among the Maltese. Projects such as the development at Ħal Far, which could impact the quality of life of those living in Birżebbuġa and the surrounding villages.
“The areas serving as lungs in our localities have been completely destroyed, or turned into concrete blocks.”
“We need pollution-free public spaces with free access to clean air. This could be done with a holistic plan centered around the de-carbonization of transport. A plan that if done wisely can reduce the number of cars on our roads and thus make it easier for the public space you use today.”
Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has pledged to review the present local plans. One hopes that this will see the situation improve, though the apparent reluctance to do anything until this happens raises questions about how effective it will be.
What do you make of these proposals?