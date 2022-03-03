2006 Local Plans Must Change: ADPD Pledges To ’Save Malta’ With Localities Given Referendum Over ODZ Development

ADPD has launched its manifesto and features some proposals which target an absolute reform of the local plans implemented in 2006 under the Nationalist government.

The party, back then just AD, has been endorsing the changes since the plans were issued.

“Local plans approved 15 years ago need to be updated regularly. In many instances, even redesigned altogether,” it wrote.

The Party has also proposed additional powers be given to Local Councils to use local referenda to approve any projects set up outside Development Zones, unless they are projects of national necessity which require the approval of Parliament.

The local plans were a subject of controversy at the time, with many campaigning against their viability, and the toll they would take on the Maltese environment, despite a bipartite agreement to see it done.

“It is crucial to scrap the approved 2006 plans. We will keep saying it until the last minute in an attempt to save our land from unnecessary development.”

In the past years, Government ministers have regularly justified controversial developments by pointing to the changes implemented in 2006, completely ignoring the fact that they are the only ones who are in a position to reverse those changes.