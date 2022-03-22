District Spotlight: PN And PL To Lock Horns In Battle For Dominance On Malta’s 8th District

Next up is the 8th District, which covers Birkirkara, Iklin, Lija and Balzan.

Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027.

While the area has voted blue in recent years, party heavyweights will face off against one another in what looks set to be a hotly contested battle.

Malta’s Labour Party and Nationalist Party will lock horns for political dominance on the 8th district with a turning tide potentially on the cards.

The area has regularly been an intense battle between candidates and this year looks to be no different.

Malta’s 8th District voted in a three-seat PN majority in 2017 with fewer than 1,500 votes separating the two main parties. However, the Labour Party was able to secure three seats on the district in 2013, despite receiving 300 fewer votes than the PN in that election.

Five Cabinet members face against PN heavyweights – but is enough to secure a majority?

There will be no less than five Cabinet members contesting on the district as the Labour Party attempts to land a major blow on the PN come 26th March. And with the loss of Chris Cardona, Edward Scicluna and Ian Castaldi Paris, almost 7,000 first count votes are up for grabs.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who is contesting in a general election for the first time ever, will be hoping his status as Prime Minister Robert Abela’s right-hand man will propel him to one of the crucial seats.

However, he does face a stiff challenge from Ministers Edward Zammit Lewis, Roderick Galdes and Clayton Bartolo, who are also running on the district.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat will also be looking to eat up some votes, as will newcomer Cressida Galea. It isn’t either of their primary districts, which could play a part in their efforts on the district.

Still, even if the PL does manage to steal the third seat, at least two Cabinet members will miss out on getting elected and will be relying on their performance on other districts to secure their seats.

Zammit Lewis will be hoping he does enough after narrowly missing on getting elected in 2017. He only managed to get an MP seat in 2017 through casual election after Edward Scicluna’s chose his 7th District seat and he might struggle this time around.

He has seen a waft of support following damning revelations over his relationship with Yorgen Fenech. However, it remains to be seen whether his infamous ‘gahan’ reference to PL supporters will harm his chances in this election.

The PL’s strong list of candidates means it will likely secure the 7,000 votes that are ripe for the taking but could be in the running to secure even more.

The PN will not give up their majority without a fight.

Beppe Fenech Adami, the son of former Prime Minister and President Eddie Fenech Adami, is a darling in the district and looks a shoo-in to secure his seat beyond 2022 after receiving a massive 6,500 first count votes in 2017.

Fenech Adami’s preference votes will be vital to the district. However, if the PN only manages to walk away with two seats, an intense battle between Deputy Leader David Agius and former leader Adrian Delia might be on the cards.

Agius, who was elected on the district in 2017, will be hoping to build on his result. Delia, meanwhile, remains popular with grassroots voters and has benefitted from regular coverage during his tenure as party leader.

Delia’s resignation as the leader has emboldened his supporters and he has strong ties to the locality, particularly its football team. Delia could emerge as the second most popular candidate in the district.

Of course, their presence does give the PN plenty to work with to keep hold of its three-seat majority. There are other strong candidates in the district, including Justin Schembri, Julie Zahra and Alex Perici Calascione. However, they will likely need to hope for a casual election to get elected this time around.