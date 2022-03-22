District Spotlight: 15 PN Candidates Battle It Out On Malta’s 9th District 

Malta’s 9th District looks set to be a fierce battle for the PN with no less than 15 candidates vying for a crucial spot in Malta’s parliament. With more than 5.500 first count votes it’s all the play for, while the Labour Party relies on seasoned contenders to shore up support in the area. Lovin Malta is examining each district to give you an in-depth guide ahead of the election, arming you with the tools to make a decision that will leave an impact up until 2027. Next up is the 9th District, which covers Għargħur, Msida, San Ġwann, Swieqi and Ta Xbiex.

What happened in previous elections? The 9th District voted in a three-seat PN majority in the last few elections, but the Labour Party has mounted serious challenges on the district time and time again. Last time around just over 3,000 votes separated the PN and PL – and that looks unlikely to change in 2022.

15 candidates face off with more than 5,500 votes up for grabs – but who will come out on top? All eyes will be on a tense battle between PN heavyweights and newcomers with the loss of Marthese Portelli and Kristy Debono leaving more than 5,500 first count votes up for grabs. Robert Arrigo is almost guaranteed to be elected, having received over 2,000 first count votes in 2017. However, he will likely give up his seat on the 9th in favour of his seat on the 10th, opening up the door to a casual election. In 2017, Arrigo reluctantly gave up his seat on the 10th District and is unlikely to do the same this time around. There’s a real chance that the district will see three new PN MPs elected. Stalwarts like Beppe Fenech Adami, Karl Gouder, Jason Azzopardi and Karol Aquilina will be hoping to capitalise. But there are several new candidates that will be putting up a strong fight for the seats. Swieqi Mayor Noel Muscat, former MP Ivan Bartolo (of BITS Ltd.) and Joe Giglio look most likely to challenge. However, Eve Borg Bonello, Emma Portelli Bonnici and Graham Bencini could cause a major upset to sitting MPs. It’s far more plain sailing for the Labour Party. The PL has fielded a small number of candidates in the district, but Ministers Clifton Grima and Michael Falzon are very popular in the area and will most likely secure two seats. However, Falzon, like Arrigo, might give up his seat over here in favour of his one on the 10th. Edward Zammit Lewis and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi will be waiting in the wings but newcomers like Rebecca Buttigieg could potentially pull off a major upset.

What are the key issues facing the district? Development, traffic and the environment top the district’s list of priorities after becoming a hotbed for construction and controversial planning applications in recent years. However, with the Labour Party fielding just five candidates in the 9th District, PN voters will be left with the more challenging choice come Election Day. Local ties to the district will also play a key role with several MPs contesting in the district for the first time ever.

Who will come out on top? All indications point towards the PN keeping hold of its three-seat majority. However, it seems that casual elections are a real possibility in the district with several candidates likely to get elected on multiple districts, like Falzon, Fenech Adami, Arrigo and potentially even Joe Giglio. Do not expect the race to end this weekend and chances are that we will need to wait longer before every MP is elected. Who do you think will get elected?