A New Psychiatric Hospital In Malta Is On Our Agenda, PN’s Stephen Spiteri Declares

Malta could be made to see a new mental health hospital, should PN take to governance in the coming election.

The announcement came during a PN gathering in Zejtun, which saw candidate Stephen Spiteri speak fervently about the gaps in our health care system. At the helm, sat mental health.

“Our proposals are done after studies, after meeting with stakeholders, after seeing how we can improve our lives,” Spiteri began. “Health is the pillar of our party’s political agenda.”

“The issue of mental health, in Malta, has been cast aside,” he said, alluding to the problems currently pervading in our psychiatric hospital: Mount Carmel.

Mount Carmel has received its fair share of media attention in the passing months, and even years, with many having undergone unsavoury experiences as a result of admission within the hospital. A sentiment shared by Spiteri.

“Patients have become second-class citizens! Even professionals are saying this: Psychiatrists, medics, nurses, patients, and the families who suffer alongside patients.”

“We need a new hospital, one that sits close to Mater Dei.”

The proposal wasn’t a stand-alone in the context of health, with Spiteri later priming the Maltese with the prospect of an overhaul of our health system.