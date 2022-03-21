‘Your Loyalty Is Not In Favour In Of Malta’: ABBA Leader Ivan Grech Mintoff Hits Out At Robert Abela Over Abortion

ABBA Leader Ivan Grech Mintoff has hit back at Prime Minister Robert Abela for expressing “anger” at the fringe political party’s decision to report pro-choice activists to police, lashing out at the PL manifesto which hints at including female reproductive rights. ‘‘We know female reproductive rights is equal to abortion. So stop lying about your stance on abortion”, Grech Mintoff warned in a statement directed at Abela. Grech Mintoff claimed that the Prime Minister is not accepting of free speech and that ABBA has the “duty to report to the police and show them the evidence we have of criminal activity”.

“If you were really against abortion, you would take immediate action against Cyrus Engerer who voted in favour of abortion, against what you said, against what the PL preaches, and against what the population wants’” Grech Mintoff said. “I am ready to debate you on this subject when you want. However, I doubt you have the courage to do this”, said Grech Mintoff, seemingly jibing at the Prime Minister’s avoidance of political debates and interviews with independent media. ABBA, a new party led by Ivan Grech Mintoff, filed a police report calling for criminal investigations into 18 pro-choice organisations and activists. The party said it reported the activists to the police to establish if they have been breaking Malta’s laws against abortion, which are among the strictest in the world. They have not publicly cited what laws they reported the activists for breaching.

Despite Abela’s claims that he was angry about the police report, the Labour Party has regularly shied away from discussing the possibility of legalising or even decriminalising abortion. During a recent University of Malta debate, the Prime Minister said that discussion on abortion has already started within Maltese society and that while the PL isn’t going to propose its legalisation in its manifesto, he wants to understand the pain of women who carry out abortions, despite repeatedly coming out abortion himself. Do you want to see Abela and Grech Mintoff have a debate on abortion?