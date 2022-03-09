Abela And Grech Face Off For The First Time Ever In Uni Debate: Here’s What You Need To Look Out For

After almost five years, the leaders of Malta’s political parties will finally be facing off in a debate at the University of Malta with the rest of the nation eager to see the country’s political heavyweights go head to head. With neither of the leaders managing to inspire the electorate in what has been an extremely underwhelming campaign, all eyes will be on Prime Minister Robert Abela and PN leader Bernard Grech proving their credentials on the debating stage. Each of them will be trying their hardest to make their voices heard, but with so much on the agenda, here’s a little guide on what questions need to be asked and how it could potentially play out.

1. The debate can have a real bearing on the election result Make no mistake about it. Politics is a fickle game and an impressive public appearance can quickly start turning the tide in someone’s favour. Grech, in particular, has nothing to lose given that surveys continue to show that the gap could be the same as in 2017, which would be a shambolic result and a potential final curtain call for Malta’s opposition. The PN has performed abysmally in elections in the past and Grech’s ascension to the party arguably came off the back of televised appearances. He needs to take the opportunity by the horns and finally show the nation that he’s not the beige, safe figure he’s presented so far. Abela, meanwhile, has it all to lose. He’s currently leading in the polls and has benefitted from regular coverage as Prime Minister. People know the Prime Minister. The same cannot be said for Grech. Being shown up on the debate stage will lead to serious questions to his leadership. And while the Labour Party will likely win, a major shift in the gap will lead to some severe internal pressure, while the PN will use that momentum to present a real challenge to the PL government in 2027. This could explain why Abela has been so reluctant to appear in debates or interviews with independent journalists. He also has to contend with comparisons to Joseph Muscat, who was an expert in public speaking. Unfortunately, for the Prime Minister the comparison will be made and he will likely lose out. Abela needs to ensure that Grech does not score the necessary points and might not actually benefit from making it a drab affair.

2. Smaller political parties must step up The surveys are clear. Small political parties are barely making an impact, despite some of them, namely ADPD, having a long-standing political history in the country. While their policies might ring true to some people’s ears, smaller political parties continue to struggle when it comes to credibility with close to 98% of voters refusing to give either party their number one choice. A debate should be the perfect platform to make your mark, particularly in a room dominated by young people whose political allegiance can be an asset for the decades to come. This is not time to play it safe – and the leaders of small political parties must be ready to use the opportunity. Failure to do so will mean yet another nail in the coffin for a third-party system in the country. Smaller parties should also take a leaf from Grech’s book and do what it can to make an impact. Who knows it might be the first election that a third party is elected without relying on the support of one of the leading two parties. Arnold Cassola should serve as a lesson to smaller parties – landing a number of blows during the debate in 2013 and maximising his impact, even if it was short-lived. Far-right and conservative groups might be in for a tough time, with the younger generation averse to such politics.

3. Clear positions on controversial issues like sexual health and assisted dying Maltese politicians are constantly sitting on the fence when it comes to issues that are somewhat taboo in the country, preferring to use topics that merit actual discussion as political points to score over the other team. The Labour Party, on its part, has been a leader when it comes to civil liberties and drug reform while its counterpart, the Nationalist Party has imploded any time a social issue has cropped up. Still, there are issues that are yet to be discussed with controversial topics like assisted dying yet to make it onto the agenda despite the very real impact it can have on lives across the island. Both Abela and Grech have skirted taking an official position, even though it’s likely to be a major topic of discussion in the next five years. The same can be applied to drugs in general. While there has certainly been some headway in terms of cannabis reform, attention will now turn to the classification of all drugs and whether Malta should follow a similar model to Portugal’s, which has decriminalised all drugs to impressive results. And even sex. Both parties have made commitments to provide free contraceptives, but they are yet to address issues like sexual education, which will be vital in addressing a wide range of concerns, including Malta’s rampant problem with consent. Meanwhile, a move to regulate sex work has gone silent after much fanfare. Abortion must also be mentioned, particularly as a private member’s bill on simply decriminalising and not legalising the practice gathering dust in parliament. Each leader must make it clear whether they believe people who get abortions should go to prison. Mental health must also be discussed, especially coming off a two-year pandemic and political fatigue since Daphne’s assassination. Expect smaller parties to boldly assert their position on all these topics, while the mainstream leaders will likely fail to do so out of fear over angering parts of the electorate during this crucial juncture.

4. Tax concerns Both Grech and Abela have faced serious questions over their involvement in tax issues to varying degrees. Grech had to settle an enormous tax bill before becoming party leader, and while he may say that it has now been addressed, it speaks volumes on how professionals, particularly lawyers, view tax as an optional payment. The questions facing Abela are far more grave. He continues to face allegations over wrongdoing in a property deal linked to Christian Borg, a man charged with kidnapping and allegedly subject to money laundering investigation. Meanwhile, both men have had party members and MPs also face tax concerns, leading to serious questions as to whether any of the political parties take this issue seriously at all. Both must be asked rigorously on these concerns, particularly following Malta’s immense reputational damage and FATF greylisting. On the topic of greylisting, the leaders must each highlight how they actually plan to get Malta off the greylist, beyond just saying so, and what they will do to ensure something like this never happens again.

5. Commitments to finally protecting the environment and addressing overdevelopment If there’s one thing that’s certain about a Maltese general election, it’s proposals to address the environment that become empty promises once a party acquires power. Both PN and PL have made major commitments to the environment in their manifesto, but it’s time for more than that. Both leaders must be ready to make commitments to tie their promises to their political future. Their failure to implement the manifesto amid the climate crisis must come with its consequences and their political careers must hinge on whether they are able to rise to the challenge. Meanwhile, their environmental commitments need to go further. The environment and overdevelopment regularly top surveys, but time and time again we see money-hungry developers win over citizens’ interests. Wholesale reform to the Planning Authority and changes to the 2006 local plans must be a priority. Both need to be pressed on the donations developers have provided for this election so that everyone can be aware of the real players in the game and whether their promises are just hot air.

6. Traffic and transport Malta’s road network is a mess despite significant investment as traffic continues to pile up despite the government’s best efforts. Meanwhile, public transport has also made strides but remains hampered by the major infrastructural challenges of the country. All the leaders must explain clearly their plans with proper figures and completion dates so that the rest of the country can see how either of them is going to tackle the problem. Students know these problems well and will be the ones who will suffer the consequences of continued mismanagement. Both parties have produced their own ideas: a trackless tram and a metro – and both must explain why one is better than the other.

7. Education To miss the glaring concerns over our abysmal education while at the heart of one of its key institutions will be shocking to say the least. Malta has one of the highest rates of early school leavers and we’re one of the worst performers in key areas like maths and reading. This is all despite the significant investment with Malta one of the highest spenders per capita in the world. Addressing it is key to our future as the country continues to battle through massive skill shortages which preclude Maltese people from the highest paying jobs in the country. There is a need for holistic reform that must be a priority beyond 2022 – failure to hear the leaders speak in depth about it will be a missed opportunity.

8. Young people must make their voices heard Young people in Malta have certainly become more liberal in recent years but still pale in comparison to highly politically active student groups across the globe. Debate and political activism at University have been practically nil since EU ascension and protests over stipends in the 90s. However, as they know very well, the issues today will highly impact their futures and there is no time to a backseat. Of course, expect the PN-leaning and PL-leaning student groups to flood the hall with their supporters to ensure their candidate gets chants that are more suited to a stadium. But seriously, if there’s something they say that you don’t like – let them know it. Will you be tuning in to the debate?