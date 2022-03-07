Abela And Grech To Face Off In Televised Debate On 23rd March

Prime Minister Robert Abela and PN leader Bernard Grech will face off in a debate on Malta’s national broadcaster, TVM, on 23rd March.

The Broadcasting Authority announced that it would be holding three debates throughout the election. The first two, which will take place on 8th March and 9th March, will see figures from both parties debating one another. No details were given on who will be debating.

Abela and Grech’s debate will take place just days before the vote, which takes place on 26th March.

Both leaders are yet to face off in a head to head debate.

