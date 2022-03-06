‘Abela Is A Man Without Vision’: Grech Lays Into Labour Party Over Lack Of Manifesto

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech called out Prime Minister Robert Abela over a lack of vision with the Labour Party yet to publish its manifesto.

The message was delivered during a PN rally held at Naxxar on 6th March, with Grech taking a rather forward approach:

“The Prime Minister called an election without preparation. So what do you expect?”

“We presented our vision, we gave you our electoral program, to check it, to analyse it, to criticise it, to give us feedback to continue improving upon it.”

“Others are still putting toner in their printers,” he jested. “We have a Government without an electoral program.

“[Prime Minister] Robert Abela is a man without vision. Two years as Prime Minister and he remains without solutions for our country’s challenges. He is even hailing this mandate, as his first mandate. As if the previous two years were a rehearsal.”

At a Labour Party rally taking place only moments prior, it was announced that the Party’s electoral program will be unveiled on Friday, a further five days time.