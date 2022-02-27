Robert Abela: ‘Our Plan For The Future Is Based On No Less Than 1,000 Ideas!’

In a press rally today, Prime Minister Robert Abela promised an electoral project based on ‘no less than 1,000 ideas’.

The ideas, he said, came not only from the Party itself but from the Maltese collectively. A result of close consultation with the Maltese populace, conveying their ideas to the party.

Little is known, as yet, with respect to the Labour’s official manifesto, save the proposals that were communicated in the prior week. Proposals on the lines of the €700 million investment for new green spaces, the first-time buyer’s scheme, or the reduction in corporate tax from 35% to 25%.

“These 1,000 proposals are dedicated towards our future,” Abela stated. “They were given to us by you, and we’re ready to hear more of your suggestions.”

