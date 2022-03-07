The Labour Party have pledged to make banking easier by way of introducing a right to a basic bank account for businesses as well as those who are self-employed.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela had the following to say:

“This will be an extension of the right we introduced for individuals who have a basic bank account in conformity to the rules imposed by the EU and on financial supervision.”

The proposal addressed the qualms of business owners, of whom have spoken out about the difficulties behind opening a bank account in Malta; a consequence of rigorous due-diligence checks following Malta’s greylisting.

“That business loans take months to be processed is unacceptable,” he said.

The announcement was the first of others made with the intention to ease business life on the island.