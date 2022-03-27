ADPD To Contest Election Result Arguing First Count Votes Should Translate To Seat

ADPD will be contesting the general election results with forecasts predicting the party to win 5,000 first count votes.

The number of votes would be enough to get elected on one district, but spread out over 13 means it is unlikely that an ADPD candidate will get elected.

Carmel Cacopardo is arguing that the number of votes received, which translates to 1.7%, should be enough to get the party a seat.

Under Maltese rules, seats are added to parliament to reflect voting percentages across the country. However, that can only happen if a party gets a seat in parliament first.

The court case will be filed next week.