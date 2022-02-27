Here’s What Small Political Parties In Malta Have Done In Week One Of Their Election Campaign

This week has been quite memorable to say the least: announcements of the 2022 general election, war breaking out in Ukraine, protests in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the list goes on.

Whilst Malta’s major political parties have been announcing different proposals in a non-stop manner, the smaller political parties like ADPD and Volt are yet to cover as much ground.

ADPD are not newcomers to the Maltese political scene but this will be the first election it will be contesting since the party was reformed in 2020 following a merge between Alternattiva Demokratika and Partit Demokratiku. For the pan-European party, Volt, this will be the first election that it will contest on Maltese soil.

If you feel like you have missed out on anything the smaller political parties have done in the past week, here’s a concise list.

Volt Malta

18th February – Launches campaign slogan and announces a single candidate

The self-proclaimed progressive political party launched its new political party slogan for the forthcoming election “Ivvota Aħjar. Ivvota Volt”.

Volt said that the slogan is aimed at “encouraging people to vote in line with their personal values, to scrutinise candidates and consider all options”.

The party also announced that its Vice President, Thomas “Kass” Mallia will be running for election in Districts 10 and 11, the only Volt Malta candidate to contest the election.