Adrian Delia Speaks Out After PN Trashing: ‘The People Have Screamed’

“The people haven’t only spoken; they’ve screamed. Those thousands who remained silent at home are also trying to tell us something.”

“Last Friday was a day of reflection, imposed by law for citizens to reflect on their choices before casting their votes,” Delia said.

PN MP and former leader Adrian Delia has reacted to the general election results by warning that “the people are screaming”.

“Today, Monday, should be a day of reflection for us politicians for us to reflect on people’s choices. From my end, I thank all those who lent me their trust from the bottom of my heart and I am committed to continue listening to people and making their voices heard.”

The PL won last weekend’s election by just over 39,000 votes, a historic margin for the general election.

However, it was slightly lower than the 42,000 and 47,000 vote defeats it succumbed to at the 2019 European Parliament and local council elections when Delia was in charge of the PN.

Delia contested his first-ever general election last weekend and performed admirably, getting elected on both the 7th and 8th districts.

Do you think the PN should change its leader?