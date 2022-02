Not Sure Who You’re Voting For? Here’s Every Single Candidate Running In Malta’s General Election

Malta’s election season is here and while all eyes will be on the political party leaders vying for control over the country, people’s attention should be focused on the district campaigns and the candidates looking to represent their best interests.

It’s going to be a tight battle with gender quotas and the loss of several current MPs playing a major factor in the race.

To help you sift through the noise and get your eyes on the candidates in your district, Lovin Malta compiled an easy list for you to get in the know:

This list is subject to change until the Electoral Commission officially closes the period of submission.

ABBA is yet to reveal its candidates and where they will be contesting. Partit Popolari will be finalising its candidates later this evening.