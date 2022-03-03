All Lanes Lead To Robert: Traffic Signs On Marsa Junction Replaced By Banners As MP Cries Foul

Signs on a bridge leading up to and from the flyover telling drivers which lanes to use to reach which town have been removed and replace with a large banner simply reading ‘Robert Abela 2022’.

Traffic signs leading up to the Marsa Junction informing drivers which lane leads to which town have been replaced by banners urging people to vote for the Labour Party.

PN MP Jason Azzopardi called out the PL’s move as “the removal of traffic direction signs to erect banners for the lawyer of the Maksar brothers and those who launder their money”.

“Shame on you,” he said as he published several photos of the bypass.

Lovin Malta has asked Transport Malta whether it will take any action to remove or re-arrange the banners.

However, the Labour Party said the traffic signs were actually removed last year.

“As Adrian Delia has said, Jason Azzopardi constantly lies. He’s a serial liar who cannot be trusted and who divided his party along with his friends. Those who divided a party can never be allowed to divide a country.”

Are there too many political banners around Malta?