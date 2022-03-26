Arnold Cassola Rolls Out Electoral Campaign Costings Moments After Casting Vote
Independent Candidate Arnold Cassola published a breakdown of election expenses and donations, shortly after casting his vote on Saturday.
The financials put forward detail everything you would imagine – banners, social media ads, flyers… and a humble €32 spent at a campaign launch at Luxol on 15th February.
“In the name of full transparency, [Arnold Cassola] is publishing the list of expenses incurred and donations received for the current election campaign,” he wrote in a press release.
True to his word, the report features all the necessary information, down to the last receipt. You can read it by clicking here.
Cassola was spotted casting his vote in Pembroke shortly after noon. He is a candidate in Malta’s 10th and 11th districts.
With the General election past the halfway mark, could we see an independent candidate elected in Malta’s fourteenth legislature?
Featured Photo Credit: Arnold Cassola Facebook/Newsbook
