Arnold Cassola Rolls Out Electoral Campaign Costings Moments After Casting Vote

Independent Candidate Arnold Cassola published a breakdown of election expenses and donations, shortly after casting his vote on Saturday.

The financials put forward detail everything you would imagine – banners, social media ads, flyers… and a humble €32 spent at a campaign launch at Luxol on 15th February.

“In the name of full transparency, [Arnold Cassola] is publishing the list of expenses incurred and donations received for the current election campaign,” he wrote in a press release.

True to his word, the report features all the necessary information, down to the last receipt. You can read it by clicking here.