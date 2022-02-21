Athletes And Artists To Thrive In Malta Under Nationalist Leadership, Grech Says

Under Nationalist leadership, artists, athletes and their respective coaches can potentially enjoy fruitful careers in Malta, Opposition leader Bernard Grech announced today.

The announcement came as part of a press release where the party gave details into their €1 billion digital vision for the island based on five key points over 10 sectors.

The project also includes the proposed strengthening of certain sectors with sports and arts being two examples. According to Grech, each have yet to receive a “serious investment”.

“It’s not enough that the Labour government mentions a sector. The fact that the government mentions it does not mean it exists, so we are pledging a clear plan to encourage serious investment in these sectors,” Grech said.

“We want to give greater incentives to those who have chosen sports for their career. Be them athletes or coaches. We will do so by providing them with a rate of tax of 5% on the first €80,000.”

Presently, a reduced income tax rate of 7.5% applies in respect of income derived by registered professional football or water polo players, athletes, or licensed coaches.

“We would also strengthen our sporting sector by coupling it with the Medical as well as the Tourism components.”

The same conditions could also apply to those in the Arts.

“Persons registered as players, athletes and instructors, but even musicians and artists in the same disciplines will be able to benefit. Both art and sports can still find a place at the heart of our culture.”

Do you think athletes and artists should be prioritised in the next legislature?