‘Back In Action’: PN Candidate Returns To The Fray After Being Taken Ill Days Before Election

“Back in action, thank you for your concern,” she wrote on social media. “After a prescribed day of resting and awaiting some more tests, we’re back in campaign mode and ready to work till the last second, till the polling stations are closed.”

PN Candidate and activist Eve Borg Bonello has returned to the fray on election day after being taken ill two days before.

Borg Bonello was rushed to a polyclinic on the evening of 24th March after collapsing in pain at a PN rally.

She was struck with pain “that came out of nowhere” and had to be taken for medical treatment.

At 18 years of age, Borg Bonello is the youngest ever candidate to represent a major political party in Maltese history. If she gets elected, she will become Malta’s youngest ever MP and one of the youngest MPs in the world.

She is running in Malta’s ninth and tenth districts.

Do you think the young candidate will be elected?