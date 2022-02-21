Bernard Grech Accepts Lovin Malta Election Debate With Robert Abela Silent On Request

With an election called for 26th March, Lovin Malta has invited both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech to a debate.

Abela and Grech have yet to face each other in a debate, and with the nation taking to the polls in 34 days’ time, we believe it is the right time for them do so.

Leadership debates have disappeared from Malta’s political scene, with the last live debate held way back in May 2017, between then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil on Xarabank.

Grech has so far confirmed his interest in taking part in the debate, with Abela silent on the request.

Debates are crucial for the public to compare and contrast the two leaders, both on a policy level and in terms of their character traits.

While rallies are all well and good to mobilise supporters, people also deserve to know how their leaders react under pressure, when challenged over their decisions and when confronted directly by their political rival.

Lovin Malta has invited Abela and Grech to a debate in the coming weeks, at a date and time that is convenient to both of them.

Share if you think multiple debates between the two is essential during the election