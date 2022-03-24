Bernard Grech Intends To Remain PN Leader If Party Loses Election: ‘I Believe I’ve Done Enough’
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said he intends to remain in charge of the Nationalist Party if it loses this weekend’s general election.
With several surveys indicating a landslide PL victory, Grech was faced with questions about his political future from several journalists at a press conference today.
As per recent changes to the PN’s statute, the party must hold a leadership election after every general election it loses.
“I submit myself to the statute’s rules and will put my name forward if I believe I still have something left to offer. I believe we made huge changes in the year and five months since I was elected leader. We improved our mentality and were more prepared for the election campaign than the PL.”
“It is clear that the PN is the only party offering a clear vision and I believe I should continue offering my services after the election, as per statute rules.”
Grech said he believes he has done enough as leader to convince PN members to continue supporting him but that he will postpone such talk until after the election.
“We’re focused on the general election itself, not on what could come afterwards.”
Grech also argued that many people are “scared” to answer political surveys correctly and that numerous PL voters are sickened of the government’s attitude.
“I saw a post by a Labourite who said he was born Labour and wants to die Labour but that he will vote PN this weekend and hopes he will never do so again,” he said.
“He wants to vote PL but cannot, and I respect him for this. At the end of the day, everyone will be alone in the voting room and Robert Abela cannot scare or threaten you there. People should do what’s best for the country and the Labour Party.”
