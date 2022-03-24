Bernard Grech Intends To Remain PN Leader If Party Loses Election: ‘I Believe I’ve Done Enough’ 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said he intends to remain in charge of the Nationalist Party if it loses this weekend’s general election.

With several surveys indicating a landslide PL victory, Grech was faced with questions about his political future from several journalists at a press conference today.

As per recent changes to the PN’s statute, the party must hold a leadership election after every general election it loses.

“I submit myself to the statute’s rules and will put my name forward if I believe I still have something left to offer. I believe we made huge changes in the year and five months since I was elected leader. We improved our mentality and were more prepared for the election campaign than the PL.”